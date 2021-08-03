Indian military helicopter crashes into lake

A team of National Disaster Response Force has been deployed to carry out a search and rescue mission, the Russian Sputnik news agency said on Tuesday.

Initial unconfirmed reports coming in from the crash site have suggested that both the pilot and the co-pilot have survived the crash.

In a statement confirming the incident, the Indian Army said that the 254 Army Aviation Squadron helicopter had taken off from Mamun Cantt in Pathankot, a city in the state of Punjab. The chopper was carrying out low level flying sorties in the Ranjit Sagar Dam area when the incident took place.

This is the second such incident in the area this year. In January, while the country was celebrating Republic Day, an Indian Army helicopter crashed in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.

