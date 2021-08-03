  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Aug 3, 2021, 3:00 PM

Indian military helicopter crashes into lake

Indian military helicopter crashes into lake

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – An Indian Army helicopter, which was deployed in routine sorties and was flying low, crashed into the waters of the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Punjab state on Tuesday morning.

A team of National Disaster Response Force has been deployed to carry out a search and rescue mission, the Russian Sputnik news agency said on Tuesday.

Initial unconfirmed reports coming in from the crash site have suggested that both the pilot and the co-pilot have survived the crash.

In a statement confirming the incident, the Indian Army said that the 254 Army Aviation Squadron helicopter had taken off from Mamun Cantt in Pathankot, a city in the state of Punjab. The chopper was carrying out low level flying sorties in the Ranjit Sagar Dam area when the incident took place.

This is the second such incident in the area this year. In January, while the country was celebrating Republic Day, an Indian Army helicopter crashed in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another. 

KI/PR

News Code 176886
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176886/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News