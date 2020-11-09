Russian helicopter downed on Armenia’s territory

A Russian Mi-24 (NATO reporting name: Hind) military helicopter has crashed on the territory of Armenia near the village of Yeraskh after it was shot from the ground by unknown forces using a man-portable air-defense system (SAM), Russia’s Defence Ministry has stated. The crash was caused by a loss of control after a missile hit the aircraft, the ministry added, Sputnik News reported.

The incident took place amid ongoing hostilities in the nearby disputed Karabakh region between Azerbaijani forces and the forces of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has admitted that its forces are responsible for the downing of the Russian helicopter and added that the attack was carried out "by accident" and was in no way directed against Russia. Baku assured that it is ready to pay compensation to Moscow for the loss.

FA/PR