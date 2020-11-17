Pompeo criticizes Turkey’s moves taken in Karabakh, Libya

Speaking in an interview French daily newspaper “Le Figaro” on Tue., he criticized stances taken by Turkey over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Libya.

Pompeo pointed to the continuation of pressure against Islamic Republic of Iran and also concern about Turkey’s recent moves taken in the region.

Referring to Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan Republic over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia and moves taken by Turkey in Libya and Mediterranean, Pompeo stated, “French President Emmanuel Macron and I agree that Turkey’s recent moves have been very aggressive.”

Europe and the United States must work together to convince Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that such actions are not in interests of Turkish people, he added.

Pompeo said increased use of Turkey’s military capability was a concern.

He told that US administration had still work to do to maintain pressure on Iran.

The main focus of President Donald Trump's administration in recent months has been on trying to extend arms embargoes against Iran and then reinstate all international sanctions against Iran. Both efforts were opposed by members of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

