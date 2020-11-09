Iran to strongly respond to any violation of its airspace

Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh made the remarks on Monday, noting that a number of air defense units of Iran’s Army and IRGC forces have been deployed in the border areas of Ardabil Province.

“In order to establish lasting security and peace in the border areas of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in the north of Ardabil province, all military developments in the Karabakh region are monitored 24 hours a day,” he said.

He further warned that any violation of Iranian airspace will be responded decisively.

Since the beginning of the Karabakh dispute between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, dozens of mortar shells have hit the Iranian territory in the city of Khodaafarin.

Clashes have been shaking Nagorno-Karabakh since 27 September, with Baku and Yerevan accusing each other of violating ceasefire deals and carrying out attacks in the area. Armenia has declared martial law and general mobilization, while partial mobilization and partial martial law have also been introduced in Azerbaijan.

