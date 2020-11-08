'Najibeh' to be screened at 15th Jogja-NETPAC Asian fest.

Najibeh is a poor elderly woman who wants to commit a crime because she needs to go to prison for a while. To accomplish her goal, she needs aid, so she tries to get help from her friend.

The movie's cast includes Payam Ahmadinia, Manzar Lashgari, Shohre Soltani.

Mostafa Gandomkar is the director of ALAN (2017), which premiered at the Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival. His film NAJIBEH (2020) was a part of the Asian New Talent Award selection at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival ( JAFF ) is a premier Asian film festival in Indonesia focusing on the development of Asian cinema. This festival not only contributes to introducing Asian cinema to a wider public in Indonesia, but it also provides a space for the intersection of many sectors such as arts, culture, and tourism.

Each year, JAFF presents several awards to the best films in Asia such as Golden Hanoman Award, Silver Hanoman Award, NETPAC Award, Blencong Award, and Geber Award to express the deepest appreciation for Asian cinema.

