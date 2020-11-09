Sharjah Film Platform to host Iranian 'Careless Crime'

Sharjah Film Platform is an annual Sharjah Art Foundation film festival launched in 2018 to advance film production in the United Arab Emirates and the surrounding region.

Iranian "Careless Crime" directed by Sharam Mokri, will be screened at the closing ceremony of this festival which will be held from November 16 to December 22 in the United Arab Emirates.

The synopsis of 'Careless Crime' reads, "Forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, protestors set fire to movie theatres as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theatre was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn a cinema down. Their intended target is a theatre showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile. Will past and present meet?"

This month, "Careless Crime" will also be screened at the Italian MedFilm and Tokyo Filmmax festivals in Japan.

