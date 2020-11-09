'That night's train' goes to China Intl. Children's FilmFest.

The synopsis of 'That night's train' reads, "A primary school teacher, meantime a novelist, wants to write her new story with the help of her students. The story is about a little girl who has lost her mother and her heart lies in the love of a school teacher."

The cast of this 85-minutes movie include Afshin Hashemi, Siamak Safari, Maryam Boubani, Behnaz Naderi, Ailin Rashidian.

The film has bee screed at Cinekid Festival in Amsterdam in October.

China International Children's Film Festival (CICFF) is not only a significant international exchange event for children’s films at home and abroad, but also an important stage for the state to boost children’s film education. It will provide the children with film dreams in their hearts many opportunities to learn and communicate.

The festival will be held on November 22-30, in Guangzhou, China.

