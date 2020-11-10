Resistance FilmFest vital in educating future generations

Referring to the meaning of the word resistance, Mohammad-Reza Karimi Saremi said: "The concept of resistance means self-sacrifice and devotion includes the whole thought of a freedom-loving human being."

He added that the resistance means standing up for the preservation of religious values and ideology and trying to spread them to the whole society.

“Many decades have passed since World War II, but the Western cinema still deals with that era based on its goals and policies; in such a situation the period of the imposed war, which went beyond the war between the two countries, should not be so easily forgotten or diminished,” he added.

“We lost our best youth during the war, so today we must honor them by making the best cinematic works,” Saremi said.

He underscored that this festival plays an important role in educating future generations, who must defend the country and the revolution in the future.

Karimi Saremi said over 500 good novels have been written in the field of sacred defense, he said, adding that these books have been very successful in attracting audiences, and certainly if a screenplay is written based on them, it can attract the audience."

He said the International Resistance Film Festival must continue on its path with more strength because holding this festival will make the works better.

Saremi Karimi concluded by saying that the festival is a great opportunity to explore the course of resistance and sacred defense cinema.

