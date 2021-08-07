'Passport' to go on screen in Spanish film festival

Written and directed by Koosha Afrasiabi, the Iranian short film "Passport" will be screened at the 43rd edition of the Semana de Cine de Lugo ( Lugo Film Week), in Spain.

This Spanish cinematic event consists of three main sections including competition, including feature films, short films, and documentaries.

The festival is scheduled to be held from September 20 to 25, in the Spanish city of Lugo.

According to FilmFreeWay, this film is the story of a prestigious doctor who returns to his office building after a few days off. But something strange is happening there. The doctor, who enters his neighbor's apartment to find out the truth, subconsciously enters an adventure that he has unintentionally started! And the more he tries to get out of this game, the more he sinks! Some of the threads are closed at the end!

Homayoun Ershadi, Siavash Cheraghipour, Khatereh Hatami, Navid Siah Tiri, Peyman Mohseni, and Soheil Mostajabian are among the cast members of this short film.

