Iran's first air taxi route to become operational early 2021

“The first flight will definitely be operated in the [calendar] month of Bahman [January-February 2021] from Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport,” Manouchehr Manteghi told Mehr News on Tuesday.

He added that the special instructions for the operation of passenger-grade air taxis have been devised to prevent any challenges for the airports.

The separation of air taxi lines from commercial flights is one of the top criteria included in the mentioned instructions, Manteghi said.

For instance, he added, a specific line for air taxis will be built at Mehrabad Airport in the coming weeks to resolve possible issues in managing the incoming and outgoing flights in this major airport.

The CAO official noted that currently 18 domestic knowledge-based companies are involved in air taxi project across the country, and 36 more are on the list to join the field.

An air taxi is a small commercial aircraft that makes short flights on demand.

