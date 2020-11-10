'Badger' to be screened at Hamilton Film Festival in Canada

'Badger' is about a woman called Soodeh Sharifzadegan who is involved with a difficult challenge in her private life, while she is close to her second marriage.

Vishka Asayesh, Hassan Ma'ajouni, Mehraveh Sharifi Nia, and Gohar Kheirandish are among the cast members of the film.

The film has also taken part at the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in China. It will also vie at the 5th Annual Macedonian Film Festival.

Recently, 'Badger' won the Best Narrative film award at at the 27th edition of Austin Film Festival in US, the best foreign film award at the Berkeley Video & Film Festival in the US, as well as the best movie award at the 6th BangkokThai International Film Festival in Thailand.

The 15th annual Hamilton Film Festival is Hamilton's largest and longest running film festivals with roots that go back 20 years. The festival started on November 7 and will be finished on November 15, 2020.

