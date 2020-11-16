‘The Eleventh Step’ to vie at Chicago Children's FilmFest.

Made by the cutout technique, the eleven-minute animation is produced by Iran's Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

'The 11th Step' is about a little lion cub that is born in a zoo and lives in a cage that is only ten steps long. On the eleventh step he bangs his head against the bars, but one day the zookeeper leaves the cage door open. However, the lion cub never dares to take one more step toward its freedom.

The animation has been screened in several international events, including the Supertoon International Animation Festival in Croatia and the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France. It was also screened at the 28th Zagreb Animafest from 28 September to 3 October 2020.

Recently, it has been awarded as the best in the Iranian films competition section of the 17th Sedicicorto International Film Festival, 2-11 October 2020 in Forli.

Chicago International Children’s Film Festival (CICFF) aims to set an internationally-recognized standard of excellence in film for children and youth. It is one of only two Oscar-qualifying children’s film festivals in the world.

The event will be offered fully online. This year's Official Selection will present 262 films from 52 countries, including 20 features and 242 shorts.

