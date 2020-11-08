Majidi's 'The Sun' to represent Iran in Oscar 2021

Spokesman of Iranian Cinema Selection Committee Raed Faridzadeh said that after having reviewed 12 films shortlisted as the country's preliminary nominees for this year’s Academy Awards, this committee finally decided to select 'The Sun' as Iran’s representative at the Foreign Language Film section of the 2021 Academy Awards.

'The Sun' is about 12-year-old Ali and his three friends who do small jobs and petty crimes to survive and support their families. In a timely turn of events, Ali is entrusted to find a hidden underground treasure. However, in order to gain access to the tunnel where the treasure is buried, Ali and his gang have first to enroll at the near Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers.

The film was very well received by critics at last year's Fajr Film Festival and won several awards such as the best screenplay and best film. It is directed by Majid Majidi and co-written by Nima Javidi. Actors such as Ali Nasirian, Javad Ezzati, and Tanaz Tabatabai star in the film.

It has won the Magic Lantern award at 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Rouhollah Zamani, the actor of the film has won Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice International Film Festival for his role in 'The Sun'.

It has been screened at the Rome International Film Festival in Italy and was selected to be screened at the inauguration ceremony of the 8th edition of the Ajyal Film Festival in Doha, Qatar.

