Vishka Asayesh wins Best Actress Award at US film festival

Directed by Kazem Molaie, the Iranian feature film, 'The Badger' has won the IndeiPix (best independent film) and best actress awards at the 10th Annual Winter Film Awards International Film Festival in the US.

'The Badger' won the best actress award thanks to the brilliant role played by Vishka Asayesh.

Asayesh had earlier also won the best actress award from the 19th Riverside International Film Festival and was nominated for best actress in the 11the Queens World Film Festival for her role in The Badger.

The Badger was first screened last year, in the 23rd edition of the Shanghai Film Festival. It has so far taken part in 45 international film festivals and has won 17 awards.

'The Badger' is about a woman named Soodeh Sharifzadegan who is involved with a difficult challenge in her private life, while she is close to her second marriage.

Vishka Asayesh, Hasan Majuni, Mehraveh Sharifinia, Behnoosh Bakhtiari, Gohar Kheirandish, Reza Behbudi, Mehdi Hoseini Nia, Mohammad Amin Asadi, Siavash Cheraghi Pour, Mahmoud Nazaralian, and Hamid Reza Mohammadi are among the cast members of this film.

RHM/5320550