Jun 3, 2021, 8:10 PM

IRICA ready to solve problems in Bashmaq, Bazargan borders

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Officials at the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization said that they are ready to resolve problems facing the two borders of ‘Bashmaq’ and ‘Bazargan’.

In a meeting held in the presence of IRICA and Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization on Thu. by fully observing health protocols and guidelines, the responsible officials emphasized the need for strengthening infrastructures and providing necessary facilities inland borders of the country especially on ‘Bazargan’ and ‘Bashmaq’ borders in line with resolving problems facing these two borders.

The Director-General of Bazagran and Bashmaq Border Crossings stressed the necessity of cooperation and coordination of IRICA and Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization for the removal of problems and emphasized the need for observing envisioned rules and regulations as well as the development of infrastructures for the facilitation of border trade.

