IRICA ready to solve problems in Bashmaq, Bazargan borders

In a meeting held in the presence of IRICA and Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization on Thu. by fully observing health protocols and guidelines, the responsible officials emphasized the need for strengthening infrastructures and providing necessary facilities inland borders of the country especially on ‘Bazargan’ and ‘Bashmaq’ borders in line with resolving problems facing these two borders.

The Director-General of Bazagran and Bashmaq Border Crossings stressed the necessity of cooperation and coordination of IRICA and Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization for the removal of problems and emphasized the need for observing envisioned rules and regulations as well as the development of infrastructures for the facilitation of border trade.

MA/5227159