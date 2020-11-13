Developing trade ties with neighbors, way to counter sanction

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Fri., Hadi Tizhoush Taban added, “Role of provinces especially border provinces has always been prominent in the history of exports to neighboring countries.”

Border provinces, as the first border guards of Iranian soil, have always played a leading role in creating economic ties, promoting export activities and attracting foreign investment, he emphasized.

During sanctions period, traders and economic activists in the border provinces were the most important suppliers of foreign exchange obtained from exports, he said, adding, “During the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, many borders were closed due to COVID-19 and constructive and effective role of merchants and provincial capacities became more and more evident.”

Today, it can be said that up to 54% of Iran's non-oil exports are done by country's merchants and traders from border provinces to neighboring countries, he emphasized.

A study of Iran’s balance of trade with Russia, as the most important country in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), shows that trade situation between Iran and Russia is in a state of imbalance and the volume and value of country’s exports to Russia is negligible as compared to the products Iran imports from Russia, he continued.

