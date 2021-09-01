Export from Bazargan Customs up 73% in five months

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Wed., Mojtaba Bazgir the Director General of Bazargan Customs stated that export of goods from this Customs Office in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to August 21) registered a 73 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Petrochemical, agricultural, stone, ceramics and glassy products, scrap irons and textile products were of the main goods which were exported from Bazargan Customs Office in this period, he added.

He put the value of these products exported from Bazargan Customs Office in this period at $210,764,000.

Other customs offices exported 498,436 tons of products via Bazargan Customs Office in the first five months of the current year (from March 21 to August 21), the rate of which stood at 149,498 tons in the first five months of the last year (from March 21 to August 21, 2020).

As an important border trade between Iran and Turkey, Bazargan Customs Office is active and offers round-the-clock services in northern part of West Azarbaijan province.

Bazargan Border, which is Iran's gateway to European countries, is located one kilometer away from Bazargan city, outskirt of Maku in West Azarbaijan province.

MA/IRN84456170