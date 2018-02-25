Imports from Kurdistan border up by 113% in 11 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Director general of Kurdistan province Customs Office Bakhtiar Rahmanipour revealed the 113 percent growth of goods import from borders of this province in the 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (to end March 20, 2018) as compared to the same period of last year.

Speaking on late Saturday at 11th session of Commission of Planing, Coordination and Monitor to fight against smuggling goods and foreign exchange, held at the Provincial Government, he said, “customs offices of Sanandaj, Bashmaq of Marivan, Sayranband of Baneh are busy active in the field of importing and exporting goods.”

He put total import volume of products in this province in 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 21, 2017 to Jan. 22, 2018) at $65 million, registering a considerable 113 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

The director general also put the volume of goods transited via Bashmaq Border in this province in the 11 months of the current year at $4.495 billion.

With due observance to the said issue, goods transit volume in Kurdistan province in the same period recorded 75 and 66 percent hike in terms of volume and value respectively, Rahmanipour maintained.

He pointed out that 1,500 trucks are daily transited via Bashmaq and Sayranband borders in this province and said, “total daily transit of products in Bashmaq border stands at $13 million.”

