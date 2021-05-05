Top council gives OK to Baneh-Marivan free-trade zone bill

According to a statement by Kordestan Province's Public Relations Department, Provincial Governor Bahman Moradnia said that the Expediency Council has approved the long-awaited bill to create a free-trade economic zone in the governorates of Baneh and Marivan in the west of the Kordestan province bordering the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

According to the report, Moradnia said that the free-trade zone plan will help the region's economy by providing more job opportunities to the local people and reducing smuggling on the western borders with the Kurdish region of Iraq.

Bashmagh border market in Marivan County and Seyranband border crossing in Baneh County both located in Kordestan Province are two main border gates in Iran through which lots of goods and commodities are exported and imported annually from/to Iran.

