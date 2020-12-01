Pres. Rouhani calls on intl. community to confront Israelis

He urged the international community to counter actions taken by child-killing regime of Israel that violates human rights and provisions of various UN resolutions.

The ceremony of the 'International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People' was held in UN General Assembly headquartered in New York on Tue. with the participation of representatives of UN member states.

The ceremony, which was held at the initiative taken by UN General Assembly's Committee on the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, participants condemned the Zionist regime’s illegal actions in the occupied Palestinian lands and territories and expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The message of President Hassan Rouhani is read as follows,

On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, on behalf of the people and government of my country, I would like to declare strong and decisive support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Palestinian people to achieve their causes.

November 29 is reminiscent of more than seven decades of occupation of Palestinian land and territory by the occupying regime of Israel and the unfinished suffering of the Palestinian people and continuation of oppression and injustice against the oppressed Palestinian people. This is while that we are witnessing more and more aggressive and racist policies and organized crimes of this regime, including pursuit of the annexation plan and martyrdom of the oppressed Palestinian people and continuation of anti-human rights sanctions against the people of Gaza during the coronavirus global pandemic and deprivation of people in access to the minimum medical needs and healthcare.

Continuation of displacement of about five million Palestinians, expansion of occupation through settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and brutal siege of the Gaza Strip are among the sad consequences of the occupation of Palestine.

All these actions taken by the Zionist regime take place in a situation that unfortunately, the international community has not taken effective steps to end this tragedy and realize the lost rights of defenseless people of Palestine.

The Zionist regime has increased its inhumane acts against the Palestinians every day due to the support of some permanent members of the UN Security Council. The regime has also endangered peace and stability in the Middle East region by adopting aggressive actions and policies in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Lebanon and by secretly planning to produce weapons of mass destruction.

While emphasizing the continuation of its all-out support for the humanitarian and liberating cause of the Palestinian people and respecting their admirable and legitimate resistance against the aggression and occupation of the Zionist regime, Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the international community to confront the actions taken by child-killing regime of Israel which violates the human rights and also provisions of all UNSC resolutions.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, while expressing its full solidarity with the Palestinian people, reaffirms the important responsibility of the international community, especially the United Nations, in ending the occupation of Palestine and helping the people of this land to achieve their inalienable rights."

