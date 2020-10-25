'Zionists must stop arbitrary detention of Palestinians'

"For 3months, Maher Al-Akras has been detained without any charges," the Foreign Ministry tweeted on Sunday.

"Despite his hunger strike and international outcry, the Israeli regime has refused to end his unjustified detention. The occupiers must end arbitrary detentions and free him and 100s of Palestinians unjustly held," it stressed.

Palestinian prisoner Maher Al-Akhras, 49, from Silat al-Dhahr town, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, entered his 90th consecutive day in his open hunger strike on Saturday, protesting his administrative detention.

The Muhjat Al-Quds Foundation said on Friday evening that the Israeli Supreme Court had canceled the decision of the Shin Bet and the Israeli Military Prosecutor's Office to transfer Akhras from Kaplan Hospital after an urgent application filed by his lawyer.

However, the Kaplan hospital administration decided not to keep Akhras in the hospital under the pretext that Akhras refuses treatment and refuses to cooperate with the medical staff, according to the Prisoners and Ex-prisoners Affairs Authority.

The Authority added that after the hospital’s decision, the occupation forces stormed Akhras’s room and violently moved him to the Prisons Department Hospital Marash in Ramle, pointing out that the occupation authorities decided to renew his administrative detention.

Michael Link, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in occupied Palestine, called on the Israeli regime to immediately release Akhras.

Link said in a statement on Friday that the Israeli police that arrested and detained Akhras did not present any convincing evidence in an open court to justify their claims that he poses a security risk.

