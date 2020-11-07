Iran not to participate in event held by Zionist regime

In a statement on Saturday, Sport For All Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran rejected the news regarding Iranian athletes competing with the Zionist regime in e-sports competitions.

The following is the full text of the statement:

According to the office of International Affairs of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and as quoted by Afshin Molaei, the Director of Sport For All Federation, the news of Iranian gamers participating in international e-sports competitions held by the Zionist regime in February 2021 in the occupied territories is a complete lie.

Due to the superiority of Iranian representatives over their rivals in the region, some foreign media outlets falsely claimed that Iranian representatives will participate in the final stage of this competition which is scheduled to be held in the occupied Palestinian territories next February.

However, the Zionist regime has no athletes or representatives in these competitions, and the published news is just media mischief aiming at taking advantage of sports to justify the normalization of relations between a number of countries with the Zionist regime and its generalization to other countries which has been repeatedly condemned by the sports community and athletes of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

FA/ 5065638