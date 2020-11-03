  1. Iran
Iran confirms nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,932 new COVID-19 cases across the country since Monday.

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari, 422 Iranians have lost their lives due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infections has hit 637,712 while the death toll is standing at 36,160, Lari said.

She noted that 3,294 individuals have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours across the country while totally, 5,378 people are suffering from critical conditions.

5,036,633 tests have been carried out in the country since the start of the outbreak, she said, adding that more than 495,000 people have also recovered from the disease.

