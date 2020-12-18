7,121 infections, 178 deaths in 24h

In her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari pointed to the diagnosis of 7,121 infections as of Thursday, which amounts to the total number of cases to 1,145,651 in Iran.

According to her, the respiratory disease has claimed the lives of 178 individuals in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 53,273.

Lari noted that 865,474 individuals have recovered while 5,627 others are experiencing critical conditions of the disease.

According to the compiled data, the virus has so far infected at least 75.3 million people across the globe with the death toll approaching 1.67 million.

