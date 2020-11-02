  1. Culture
'To Be Is Better Than Not To Be’ to be screened in Argentina

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Iranian documentary 'To be is better than not to be' directed by Iman Bayatfar will be screened in El Festival Internacional de Cine Austral in Argentina.

“In the end, truth will be stranger and more unbelievable than reality,” reads a summary of the documentary.

The 100-minute documentary has been nominated for the best documentary in the long documentary section of the 2020 Southeast Regional Film Festival.

The second edition of the El Festival Internacional de Cine Austral will be held on December 1-5, 2020 in Argentina with the aim of showcasing the world's top independent cinematic works and commercializing the festival's films.

