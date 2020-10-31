'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' to take part in CYIFF

Iranian movie ‘Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse’ has been selected to go on screen at the “Golden Aphrodite Award” section in the 2020 edition of the Cyprus International Film Festival.

'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' narrates the story of a a family who must move from their village.

The film is a product of Iran, Germany and Canada,produced by Mehdi Koohzadeh.

The cast includes Fariba Talebi, Saeed Ahmadi, Fariba Torkashvand, Farahnaz Manafizaher, Rhamat Sekar khand, Foujan Ahmadi, Mahshid Khosravi, Iman Saraf, Arezou Balalidehkordi, Sarina Yousefi , Mohammad Eghlimi, Amir Abbas Ghazaei, Avin Koohzadeh.

Cyprus International Film Festival is the largest artistic event for independent films in the wider region. Surpassing the geographical boundaries of Cyprus became one global impact happening, with applications for participation from 95 countries. It takes place annually, under the umbrella of Cultural International Festivals in cooperation with CINE@ART FESTIVALS network, on the beautiful Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

The Cyprus International Film Festival is the biggest of artistic high value independent cinema event of the whole region, spilling over Cyprus boundaries and spreading over the whole region with repercussions reaching worldwide. CΥIFF is the first internationally oriented film festival which offers new and upcoming directors in multiple sectors of entertainment (such as feature films, short films, animations, music videos, dance, experimental films and video art) the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of a jury of internationally acclaimed cinema experts, directors and actors.

The festival will be held on November 15-22, 2020 in Cyprus.

