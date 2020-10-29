'7.5' to vie at Barcelona Asian Film Festival

Written and directed by Navid Mahmoudi and produced by Jamshid Mahmoudi, ‘7.5’ tells the story of seven Afghan and Iranian women in seven episodes in the form of a sequence shot. While all of the women are getting married on the same Friday night, each of them are dealing with certain issues.

Prior to this, the filmmaking duo were awarded three times at the Busan International Film Festival for their films ‘A Few Cubic Meters of Love’, ‘Parting’, and ‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ including the festival’s Best Director for ‘Parting’ and Best Film for ‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’.

The Mahmoudis’ previous three films were also nominated for the Academy Awards’ Best Non-English Film awards, representing the Afghan film industry at the event.

‘7.5’ has also taken part in the Festival Black Movie in Switzerland and the 24th annual Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

The Barcelona Asian Film Festival will be held on October 28- November 8 in Spain.

