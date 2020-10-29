Iranian animation goes to German film festival

The synopsis of the story reads, “The daughter is waiting for the man to arrive. The pigeon delivers their message. The man goes on board the ship. The autumn storm shakes things up. Everyone is depressed and frustrated. The pigeon, however, does not wait until spring arrives and begins the search.”

According to Javadi, ‘Autumn Winds, Spring Winds, and Two Doves’ is based on a book by Ahmad Reza Ahmadi, and has a poetic and abstract space.

The animation alsotook part in the 49th edition of Festival du Nouveau Cinéma de Montréal in Canada.

DOK Leipzig is one of the oldest documentary festivals of the world that takes place every year in Leipzig, Germany. It is an international film festival for documentary and animated film founded in 1955 under the name "1st All-German Leipzig Festival of Cultural and Documentary Films" and was the first independent film festival in East Germany.

