'Man without a shadow' to compete at two intl. film festivals

Iranian film 'Man without a shadow' directed by Alireza Raeisian will be screened at the Asian Film Festival Barcelona and the Malaysian International Film Festival.

'Man without a shadow' is scheduled to go on screen at the 8th Asian Film Festival Barcelona on November sixth. It will also vie at the special section of the event. This is the second appearance of the film in Spain after Madrid Film Festival.

Raeisian’s social melodrama will also take part in the Malaysian International Film Festival, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur from December 5 to 10 and will be screened in the world cinema section of this event.

FA/ 5064893