'Branded' goes to Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival

The synopsis of 'Branded' reads, "Hafiz decides to cross the Afghanistan's border to save his wife and young daughter."

The cast includes Ghasem Alizadeh, Akbar Akbarzadeh, Nabi Mousavi, Darya Tajik.

'Branded' has also taken part at the 32nd edition of Girona Film Festival in Spain.

The Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival ( JAFF ) is a premier Asian film festival in Indonesia focusing on the development of Asian cinema. This festival not only contributes to introducing Asian cinema to a wider public in Indonesia, but it also provides a space for the intersection of many sectors such as arts, culture, and tourism.

Since its inception, JAFF has worked closely with NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema), a worldwide organization of 30 member countries. Each year, JAFF presents several awards to the best films in Asia such as Golden Hanoman Award, Silver Hanoman Award, NETPAC Award, Blencong Award and Geber Award to express the deepest appreciation for Asian cinema.

The festival will be held on November 25-29, 2020.

ZZ/5064633