'180 Degree Rule' wins at Valladolid Intl. FilmFest.

Directed by Farnoosh Samadi and produced by Ali Mosaffa, '180 Degree Rule' has won the best film award at the Meeting Point (for first and second fiction films) section of the 65th edition of Valladolid International Film Festival

The film is about a school teacher from Tehran who is preparing to attend a wedding in northern Iran. When her husband suddenly forbids her to go, she makes a choice that will place her on a painful path to atonement.

The cast includes Sahar Dolatshahi, Pejman Jamshidi, Hassan Pourshirazi and Azita Hajian.

'180 Degree Rule' has been also taken part at the 64th edition of the BFI London Film Festival in the UK and Toronto International Film Festival in Canada.

The Valladolid International Film Festival is one of the oldest and most consolidated in the whole of Europe. It was born on 20 March 1956 as an additional feature of the Easter celebrations named the “Religious Film Week”, according to an understanding of the seventh art as a vehicle for the transmission of Catholic moral values.

The 65th edition of Valladolid International Film Festival was held on October 24-31, 2020.

