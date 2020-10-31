Iran COVID-19 update: 386 deaths, 7,820 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 612,772 with the death toll standing at 34,864.

According to Lari, 5,185 patients are in critical condition while 481,930 patients have recovered.

So far, 4,929,005 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 46 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,195,474 and recoveries amounting to 33,300,397.

