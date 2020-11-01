Iran registers 7,719 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 620,491 with the death toll standing at 35,298.

According to Lari, 5,244 patients are in critical condition while 486,691 patients have recovered.

So far, 4,965,326 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 46,4 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,201,759 and recoveries amounting to 33,556,292.

