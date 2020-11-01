Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran's initiative to cover weaknesses of Minsk Group's plans

Iran says its initiative to help find a sustainable solution to the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh dispute is a supplementary approach to the previous solutions, not a substitute.

Health min. says Iran ready to help Turkey over Izmir quake

Iranian Health Minister expressed the Iranian Health Ministry's readiness to help the Turkish people and government over the sufferings caused by the Friday earthquake.

Addressing his Turkish counter in a message, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki expressed sorrow and concern over the tragic earthquake in Izmir, which killed and injured a number of Turkish citizens.

Iran, Russia clinch new agreement to build Sirik Power Plant

New agreement was clinched between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation for the construction operation of Sirik Power Plant in southern Hormozgan province.

President Rouhani: Iran ready to send medical aid to Izmir quake-damaged areas

President Rouhani expressed Iran’s readiness to send any kind of relief, medical aid, and assistance to the Turkish people in the earthquake-stricken areas.

Addressing his counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a message on Saturday, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani expressed his deep sorrow over the Friday 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Turkey's Izmir, which left many causalities in this country.

Foreign powers, main cause of regional crises: Army cmdr.

Iran’s Army Chief Commander said that foreign powers are the main cause of crises in the region.

Iran COVID-19 update: 386 deaths, 7,820 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 7,820 COVID-19 infections and 386 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Saturday noon. Accordingly, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 612,772 with the death toll standing at 34,864.

TPOI pursuing launch of bartering deal with 10 countries

Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade said that Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) is pursuing the operationalization of bartering deal with 10 countries.

