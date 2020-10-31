Global COVID-19 death toll approaching 1.2m

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 45.69 million, according to the University, while the global death toll is over 1,190,000. The worst-hit countries are the US (over 9 million infected, 229,000 deaths), India (over 8 million infected, 121,000 fatalities), and Brazil (over 5.5 million infected, almost 160,000 deaths).

Earlier this week, severe anti-coronavirus lockdowns were re-introduced in Germany and France, as Europe is facing a new wave of COVID-19, with the numbers of those infected spiking dramatically.

The coronavirus tally is now on the rise in Europe, including France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Belgium, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic.

In terms of infections, Russia comes next (1.6m), followed by, France (1.37m), Spain (1.18), Argentina (1.15m), Colombia (1.05m), and Mexico (918,000).

MAH/PR