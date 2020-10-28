For 1st time COVID-19 daily death toll surpasses 400 in Iran

The death toll in Iran has been on an upward track in recent weeks.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Wednesday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that 6,824 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours putting the country’s total infections at 558,648.

Coronavirus has taken the lives of 415 patients over the past 24 hours, increasing the country's total death toll to 33,714, she said.

A total of 467,917 people have recovered from the disease, Lari said, noting that over 4.82 million tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She also said that 2,490 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 5,012 people are in critical condition.

Based on the latest data, the lethal coronavirus has claimed 1,173,241 lives by the present time across the globe.

HJ/