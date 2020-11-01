COVID-19 infects over 46.3mn people across globe

The coronavirus pandemic has found fresh legs around the world, as confirmed deaths pass 1,200,397 and countries struggle to contain a surge of new infections.

While the US leads global infections with over 9.40 million, India ranks as the second worst-hit country in the pandemic with 8,184,082 million cases.

The number of infections officially reported in the US now stands at 9,402,590, while the death toll has hit at least 236,072.

Brazil comes in thirds place with 5,535,605 infections and 159,902 deaths.

The number of infections in the Russia has reached 1,618,116, of whom 27,990 have lost their lives.

They are followed by France. There are now more than 1,367,625 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 36,788 people have died.

Spain, Argentina, Colombia, the Uk, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, and Italy are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

The hardest-hit nation in West Asia remains Iran, which saw the region’s first major outbreak. Over 34,864 people have died there from the virus, with over 612,772 confirmed cases and 481,930 recoveries.

