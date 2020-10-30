Iran COVID-19 update: 8,011 news cases, 365 deaths

Speaking at a daily press conference on Friday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that with the new record high of infections, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Iran has reached 604,952.

Coronavirus claimed lives of 365 people in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths at 34,478, she said, adding, “477,003 coronavirus patients have recovered while 5,128 patients have been hospitalized in intensive care units.”

Up to the present time, 4,892,704 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been conducted in the country.

