Iran supports independent, unified Iraq: Rezaei

Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council said that Iran seeks to support an independent, unified, and powerful Iraq.

Mohsen Rezaei made the remarks in a meeting with the Secretary-general of al-Nujaba Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi on Wednesday.

Insulting Prophet permissible but doubting Holocaust a crime?: Ayat. Khamenei

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has issued a letter to the young people in France, calling on them to question the double standards of their president over freedom of expression.

'Air defense systems stationed at NW borders'

Commander of Army Air Defense Force announced defense systems have been deployed and stationed at the northwestern borders of the country due to the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Wednesday that Iran allows no country to do any aggression against the Iranian sky.

Iran Army units dispatched to NW Iran borders: cmdr.

An Iranian Army commander said that some units of the 321 Brigade were dispatched to the northwestern border areas of Iran to strengthen the security of the country.

Second Brigadier General Ali Hajiloo, the commander of Iran Army Ground Force’s Northwest Regional Headquarters announced on Wednesday, “Some units of the Iran Army 321 Brigade, based in the city of Marand, were dispatched to the northwestern border areas to strengthen the security of the country's borders.”

Swap of two US detained spies complete lie: Zarif

Iranian foreign minister rejected the reports regarding the swap of two US detained spies with Iranian prisoners.

Economic terrorism not to hamper Iran, Syria development

Iran's Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi says the economic and psychological war against the Syrian and Iranian nations will not prevent them from moving along the path of development.

Active Iranian diplomacy to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Iran's envoy in Moscow named the ongoing trip of the Iranian Deputy FM to Baku, Moscow, Yerevan, and Ankara as the 'active Iranian diplomacy' which is to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Iran serious about punishing culprits of Flight 752 crash

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs said that Iran is serious about the punishment of the culprits of flight PS752 incident.

Rouhani calls insulting Prophet encouragement to violence

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned the recent Islamophobic trend in France, noting that such measures will only encourage violence.

MR