Muslims must prevent 'Macron' from becoming another 'Rushdie'

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Hossein Kanaani Moghaddam said, “Macron’s insults to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) was actually an insult to all divine prophets because he is the Seal of the Prophets.”

Saying that anti-religionism is one of the scenarios that is being formed after anti-Islamism, Moghaddam added"Macron, as the seal of Zionist Regime in the world, has entered the field of confronting against all religions thinkings.”

He went on to say, "Of course, the diplomatic apparatus must take appropriate and the most severe measures in response to the French president's offensive remarks, so as to prevent another Salman Rushdie named "Macron" appear once again."

“Also, I believe that Muslims should refrain from buying French goods, and in other words, an "economic boycott" should be formed against France”, he added.

