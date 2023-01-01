  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 1

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, January 1.

Kayhan:

Leader says initiatives of Ayt. Mesbah-Yazdi must be continued 

Khordad 15 air defense system hits hostile targets in Army drills

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

Javan:

Gen. Soleimani's role in defeating US plots in region

Iran:

Leader stresses continuing path of Ayat. Mesbah​​​​​​

Venezuelan opposition puts end to interim government

Etela'at:

Army units display power in ground, sea, air

US warns China on helping Russia in Ukraine conflict

Jame Jam:

Leader urges continuation of Ayat. Mesbah​​​​​​ path

