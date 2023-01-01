Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 1

Kayhan:
Leader says initiatives of Ayt. Mesbah-Yazdi must be continued
Khordad 15 air defense system hits hostile targets in Army drills
Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95
Javan:
Gen. Soleimani's role in defeating US plots in region
Iran:
Leader stresses continuing path of Ayat. Mesbah
Venezuelan opposition puts end to interim government
Etela'at:
Army units display power in ground, sea, air
US warns China on helping Russia in Ukraine conflict
Jame Jam:
Leader urges continuation of Ayat. Mesbah path
