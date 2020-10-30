Macron under foreign influence: French journalist

Reacting to the recent anti-Islam comments of Emanuel Macron, a French journalist said the president is following the interests of some foreign powers, instead of his own nation.

Macron has sparked outrage across the Muslim world by accusing French Muslims of "separatism" and describing Islam as "a religion in crisis."

Iran Leader's letter to French youth shows hypocrisy in West

Anthony Cartalucci believes that West enjoys crossing the red lines of other nations when it suits them and this hypocrisy was highlighted perfectly by the Iranian Leader's letter to the French youth.

3 killed, several injured in knife attack in France's Nice

An attacker with a knife killed three people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.

Get rid of your arrogance O Macron!

Bahrain's leading Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim has reacted to the French president’s recent Islamophobic comments, calling on him to leave his arrogance against divine religions.

Iran proposes initiative to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the latest developments in the region with Azerbaijan Republic's President Ilham Aliyev.

During the meeting which was held in Baku late on Wednesday, Araghchi delivered Iran’s proposed initiative to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Iranian president's special envoy arrives in Moscow

Iranian president's special envoy Abbas Araghchi arrived in Moscow early on Thursday to continue diplomatic talks with neighbors over the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Islamic Unity Conf. should pursue new ways for solidarity

Top Iranian jurisprudent Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi warned of enemies' efforts to find new ways to divide the world of Islam calling on the Islamic Unity Conference to find new ways to boost solidarity among Muslims.

