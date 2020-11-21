US blocked two main websites belonging to al-Nujaba

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran, the Internet domains alnujaba-news.com (owned by the al-Nujaba satellite television network) and alnujaba.net (owned by the al-Nujaba’s Office of International Relations) were blocked in continuation of Washington’s sanctions policy against the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance.

This is a hostile move as the alnujaba.com domain was recently confiscated by the order of the United States Department of Justice.

Earlier, the United States’ Congress, the State Department, and the Treasury Department had enacted strict sanctions bills and instructions against al-Nujaba and Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of the al-Nujaba.

In response to the serial enmity of the United States government, the media deputy of al-Nujaba issued a statement, saying, “The arrogant powers of the world have repeatedly used all of their material and military capabilities to silence the voice of the Islamic Resistance, but have failed.”

The statement stressed that action against the media of the Islamic Resistance is part of the Islamic Resistance Weapons Targeting Project and said, “The voice of the al-Nujaba media has dealt a severe blow to the American enemy and, while exposing their plans, has countered the conspiracy to destabilize Iraq and the region.”

The al-Nujaba movement did not find the contrast between the evil American government with freedom of expression and independence as strange and concluded by stating, “We will continue on our path with all our might and such actions will not disrupt al-Nujaba’s resistance-oriented approach.”

FA/PR