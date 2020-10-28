Macron’s words ‘ideological’ bullets for ISIL: Turkey

“Macron’s words provide ideological ammunition and logistics to organizations such as Daesh [ISIL],” Omer Celik told a news conference, Anadolu reported.

“Consequently, what he is doing is threatening the peace of French society, too.”

Macron sparked outrage across the Muslim world by accusing French Muslims of "separatism" and describing Islam as "a religion in crisis."

That coincided with the murder of a French teacher who showed blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to elementary school children in the class. Macron paid tribute to the teacher, and said France would "not give up our cartoons."

Several Muslim countries including Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan have censured Macron, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying the French leader needs "mental treatment.”

While calls for a boycott of French products circulate online in many states, Erdogan urged Turks "to never help French brands or buy them."

Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the French chargé d’affaires on Tuesday to protest the anti-Muslim comments by the European country’s officials in this regard.

