Leader’s rep. urges Muslims to respond to Macron’s stupid act

In a message released on Wed. following the insulting of a French magazine to the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Hojjatoleslam Ali Shirazi emphasized, “The vidictive and heinous act committed by French President Macron in supporting the insult of a French magazine in desecrating the Holy Prophet of Islam Prophet Muhammad (BPUH) is condemned by any rational and logical individual, so that Muslims and freedom-seeking people around the world should give a crushing response to this silly move.”

The text of the Leader’s representative is read as follows,

Insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) by any real and legal entity and by any organization, party or group is an insult to all Muslims in the world and Islamic-human values. Selfish idiots act exactly against the human characteristics under the disguise of defending human freedom and dignity and consequently, question their identity.

Following the apostate Salman Rushdie, France’s President Emmanuel Macron intends to disturb peace and taciturnity of human community and has resorted to an overt corruption.

Macron's vindictive act is condemned by any wise individual and Muslims and freedom-seeking people around the world must respond to his foolish move in order to be a lesson for the others with such idea.

French President Emmanuel Macron has in recent weeks attacked Islam and the Muslim community, accusing Muslims of "separatism," and claiming that "Islam is a religion in crisis all over the world."

Macron has also approved the publication of blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and stressed that his country would not give up the insulting cartoons despite harsh criticisms from Muslims.

