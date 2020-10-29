COVID-19 infections soaring in Iran

Speaking at a daily press conference on Thursday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that with the new record high of infections, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Iran has reached 596,941.

She also said that 2,924 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 5,055 people are in critical condition.

Lari added that the respiratory disease claimed the lives of 339 patients in the cours of the past 24 hours, brining the death tally to 34,113.

At least472,598 people have recovered from the disease, Lari said, noting that over 4.85 million tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

Based on the latest data, the lethal coronavirus has claimed 1,165,189 lives by the present time.

