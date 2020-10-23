Iran registers 6,134 new COVID-19 infections, 335 deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 556,891 so far.

She said that the pandemic has claimed 335 lives in 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 31,985.

446,685 people have recovered from the disease, Lari said, noting that 4,658,727 tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She also said that 2,214 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 4,933 people are in critical condition.

According to the latest figures on Friday, 42,009,491 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passed 1,142,942 and recoveries amounting to 31,192,392.

