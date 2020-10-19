Iran records highest coronavirus daily death toll again

Speaking at a daily press conference on Monday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that 4,251 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours putting the country’s total infections at 534,631.

Coronavirus has taken the lives of 337 patients over the past 24 hours, increasing the country's total death toll to 30,712, she said.

A total of 431,360 people have recovered from the disease, Lari said, noting that over 4.54 million tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She also said that 1,948 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 4,771 people are in critical condition.

According to the latest figures on Monday, 40,281,741 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,118,328 and recoveries amounting to 30,116,676.

