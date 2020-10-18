Iran registers 3,890 new COVID-19 infections, 252 deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 530,380 so far.

She said that the pandemic has claimed 252 lives in 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 30,375.

427,400 people have recovered from the disease, Lari said, noting that 4,511,154 tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She also said that 1,661 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 4,744 people are in critical condition.

According to Worldometer figures on Sunday, 40,002,660 people around the world have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and 1,115,169 have died, and more than29,919,901 people have recovered.

