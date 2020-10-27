Presence of terrorists in region intolerable for Iran

He made the remarks after attending the Commission of National-Security and Foreign-Policy of the Iranian Parliament when answered 17 questions of the MPs.

He elsewhere addressed Iran's initiative for permanent resolution of the Karabakh-Nagorno conflict saying that the details of this plan will be discussed in Moscow and Yerevan in the upcoming days.

"Iran has begun an active diplomacy that is based on respecting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and resolving the conflict via peaceful means without violating international borders," he noted.

Zarif also expressed concern about the presence of Takfiri terrorist groups in the region.

"We have made our stance clear to the parties and we have said that this is intolerable for the Islamic Republic," he underlined.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi will visit Baku, Yerevan, Moscow, and Ankara to discuss Iran's initiative for ending the conflict in the Karabakh region.

Araghchi is making a trip to northwestern provinces with the aim of visiting areas bordering the Azeri-Armenian conflict zone.

Speaking to reporters, the Iranian diplomat noted that he would get acquainted with the border areas, especially the Khudafarin Bridge and the Mil-Mughan Dam before leaving for Baku.

He stressed ensuring security on the borders and dams of both countries is one of the main goals of the visit.

